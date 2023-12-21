HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

