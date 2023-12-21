HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $269.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.68.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

