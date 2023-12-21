HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 307,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 365,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

