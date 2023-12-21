HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.53. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 250,002 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,911.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth about $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

