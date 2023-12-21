HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HEICO Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $174.01 on Thursday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

