Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,965 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of Henry Schein worth $33,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

