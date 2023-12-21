Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Hercules Capital worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $434,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC remained flat at $16.20 on Thursday. 112,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

