Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Jeremy Cox Sells 1,773 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

