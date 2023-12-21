Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,345. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

