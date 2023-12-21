Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.41. The company had a trading volume of 192,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,407. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

