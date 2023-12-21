Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) EVP Deanna T. Brady Sells 5,024 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HRL opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $47.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 75.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.