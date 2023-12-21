Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 3,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $19.89.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

