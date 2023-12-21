HSBC Reaffirms Reduce Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

HSBC restated their reduce rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $550.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $515.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.21 and its 200 day moving average is $507.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

