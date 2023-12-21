HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $564.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $581.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 607.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $515.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.62.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

