Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Humana were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

Humana stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.18. 371,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.99.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

