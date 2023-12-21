Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.84. The company had a trading volume of 141,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.43 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

