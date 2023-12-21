Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

Immunovant Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,481,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.