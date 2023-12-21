Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 45,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 79,779 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $536.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

