Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Stake Lowered by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 8.49% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

EOCT stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

About Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.