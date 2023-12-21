Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 2,504.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,066 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 9.14% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.