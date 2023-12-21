Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of BJAN opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

