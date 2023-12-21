Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $674.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

