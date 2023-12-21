Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POCT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 110,839 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 61.7% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 90,841 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

