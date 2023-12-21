Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Averick bought 14,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 8.7 %

ASYS opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

