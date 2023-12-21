Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $813.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CL King lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

