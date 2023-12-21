Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells 4,174 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $96,461.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

