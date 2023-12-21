Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $38,967.74 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Articles

