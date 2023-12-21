Insider Selling: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $194,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 396.2% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter worth $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 292.4% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 804,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVLV

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.