Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $68,000.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

