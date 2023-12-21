Insider Selling: Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) CAO Sells $93,090.00 in Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

