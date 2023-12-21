Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

