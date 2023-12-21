Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

