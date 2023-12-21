Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

