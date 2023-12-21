Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 2.95% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 5,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

