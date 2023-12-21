Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,378. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

