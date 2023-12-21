Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.53. 55,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

