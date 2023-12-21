Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 711,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,187,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

