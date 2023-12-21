Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.54 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QCOM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.26. 979,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,704. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

