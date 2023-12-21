Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.99. 388,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,535. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.