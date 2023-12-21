Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 199 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,542. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.86. The stock has a market cap of $257.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $199,477,460. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.