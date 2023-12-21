Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 338 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. 140,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,408. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

