Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 353 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.99. 4,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,356. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

