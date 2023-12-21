Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Integra Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
Integra Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
