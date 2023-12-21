Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Integra Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Integra Resources by 198.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

