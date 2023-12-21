Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

INTC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,783,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

