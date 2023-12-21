Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $46.48. 7,027,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,788,836. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

