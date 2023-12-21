International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 372,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $144.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

