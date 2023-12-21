International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $44,620.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE INSW opened at $46.33 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

