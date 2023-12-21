Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $615.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $627.83. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.