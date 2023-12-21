Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stake Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

