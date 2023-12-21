Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,451. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

